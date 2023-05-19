The C-V8 doesn't ring any bells for today's enthusiasts. Still, by perfectly combining American V8 power and reliability with British design and engineering excellence, it remains one of the most exciting grand tourers of the 1960s. Though it's not around these days, Jensen Motors was once one of Britain's most respected carmakers. Its origins can be traced back to brothers Alan and Richard Jensen, who took over a smal... (continue reading...)Full Article
Jensen C-V8: One of the Most Spectacular, yet Underrated Grand Tourers of All Time
