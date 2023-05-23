Cadillac Escalade IQ Spied for the First Time With a New Design Language, Celestiq DNA

As soon as General Motors announced the Cadillac Escalade IQ, our photographers snapped the first pictures of a prototype testing on US roads. Based on the photos of the camouflaged prototype, the all-electric Escalade will feature a more stylish design, with many details inspired by the exclusive Cadillac Celestiq. Cadillac is pressing ahead with its electrification strategy and expanding its IQ range of electric vehicles. The luxury car... (continue reading...)