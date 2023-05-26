Brain-implant company Neuralink might be the spookiest Elon Musk ever owned, considering its goal to turn humans into cyborgs. The company started testing on animals a while back and planned to begin human trials in 2023. Now, Neuralink announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave it the green light to start the first-in-human clinical trials. Neuralink developed a brain-computer interface that could one day help disabled... (continue reading...)Full Article
Elon Musk's Neuralink Gets FDA's Approval To Start Human Brain-Implant Tests
