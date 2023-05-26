De Tomaso Pantera 90 Si: The 1990s Supercar With the Heart of a Fox-Body Mustang

The most famous and successful Italian mid-engine machine that didn't feature Ferrari or Lamborghini badges, the Pantera was produced from 1971 to 1993. Its last iteration, dubbed 90 Si, became a spectacular, entry-level supercar that's still incredibly cool today. The story of De Tomaso starts in 1959 in Modena, the Italian city that would become the supercar capital of the world. Founded by Argentine-born Alejandro de Tomaso w... (continue reading...)