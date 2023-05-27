If all goes according to plan, in November 2024 the second mission of the Artemis Moon exploration program is set to depart. Unlike Artemis I, which was uncrewed, this one will have people on board. Sure, it will not land them anywhere on the lunar surface, but it will break records in terms of distance covered by humans. And, despite the mission still being a long time out, we know enough about it to get a pretty good picture of how it'll all go down. (continue reading...)Full Article
All We Know About the Artemis II Crewed Mission Around the Moon
