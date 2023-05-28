Ford Focus RS Takes On a Vauxhall Astra GSI in a Battle of the Modified Lemons

It's always cool to watch expensive cars racing down the drag strip to see which one is faster. But for most people, that's unrealistic, as few can afford a Porsche 911 or a McLaren 765LT. For that reason alone, there is much fun to be had in seeing modified rust buckets battle it out. Okay, I might have exaggerated a bit by calling them rust buckets because if they ever were that, it's no longer the case. These cheap cars ... (continue reading...)