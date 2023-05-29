Check Out This Cybertruck Easter Egg in the Tesla Bot Video From the 2023 Shareholder Day

We're two weeks away from the 2023 Shareholder Day, but we're not yet done being surprised by the revelations of that day. Revisiting the Tesla Bot video reveals that one of the Cybertruck prototypes was fitted with a round steering wheel. After reinventing the electric vehicle, Tesla went on reinventing the wheel, literally. Still, this proved much more controversial than its Full Self-Driving software. The world was irreconcil... (continue reading...)