After emerging as the savior of Ukraine in the first months of the war, Elon Musk backtracked, saying that SpaceX could not afford to keep the internet alive in the war-torn country. Musk wanted the US government to pay for the satellite internet services used by the Ukrainian Army, and it appears he won the argument. On Thursday, the Pentagon revealed it signed a contract with SpaceX to provide much-needed communication services to Ukraine. (continue reading...)Full Article
Elon Musk's Starlink Wins Pentagon Contract, Will Supply Internet Services to Ukraine
