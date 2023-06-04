The RoadRunner Pro E-Scooter Is an Affordable Pocket Rocket With a 50-Mph Top Speed

While the comfort and practicality of e-scooters seem to attract customers, one detail consistently garners the most attention: speed. Nowadays, e-scooters are becoming more and more performant. Take the EMOVE RoadRunner Pro, for instance – even though its design might make you think it's a typical e-bike, this EV is, in fact, one heck of a beast. VoroMotors started as a personal electric scooter retailer in Singapore. H... (continue reading...)