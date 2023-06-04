Rowan Atkinson Loved EVs, but the Actor Changed His Mind

Around eight years ago, Rowan Atkinson decided to give up on being a McLaren F1 owner and sold it. The man who successfully portrayed the well-known Mr. Bean character was starting a new journey, specifically a zero-tailpipe emission one. He ditched the iconic supercar for a quirky BMW i3. But now, he's coming forward with some serious doubts. Let's see if he's right or wrong. Many consider the McLaren F1 to be the vehicle ... (continue reading...)