This humongous V8 proved that American muscle was better than sophisticated Italian V12s on the biggest stage of them all: the 24-Hours of Le Mans. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 24-hour race held annually on the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France. The eve... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford's 427 Le Mans: The V8 That Helped the GT40 Dominate the World's Most Famous Race
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Alpine A110 R Le Mans - 100 exclusive units for the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans®
AutoMotions
With its A110 R Le Mans limited series, Alpine pays tribute to the world's most prestigious endurance race to mark its centenary...