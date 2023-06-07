The 2023 Grand Lodge 42VIEW Is a Large and Fancy Family House Posing as an RV

Can you still call an RV that, if it's equally suitable for long-term living and can thus double as the family's forever home? In the case of the latest model from Wildwood Lodge, forget semantics: the 2023 Grand Lodge 42VIEW is here to do whatever you need it to. Wildwood Lodge is just one of the brands of Forest River, a name with a strong following on the RV market. The Lodges are more than towables, as their name clearly ind... (continue reading...)