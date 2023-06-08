1969 Coronet R/T HEMI: One of the Rarest and Sexiest Drop Top Muscle Cars of All Time

With an extremely low production figure, the gorgeous 1969 Dodge Coronet R/T 426 HEMI is now one of the world's rarest, most expensive convertible muscle cars. .In 1969, America witnessed the culture-shifting Woodstock festival and Neil Armstrong's epic stroll on the surface of our moon. Those two events alone were enough to feel proud, but American car enthusiasts had many other reasons to be grateful for. (continue reading...)