Chevrolet Bolt Could Return as an Affordable Ultium-Based EV, or Not

GM CEO Mary Barra always thought that success in the EV market could only be achieved by selling an affordable EV. With the demise of the Chevrolet Bolt EV later this year, the Chevy Equinox EV will take over, although Chevrolet could offer an even cheaper EV. Mary Barra implied that Bolt could return as an Ultium-based cheap-as-chips EV. GM CEO Mary Barra is known for making a lot of bold predictions that are often baseless. In an invest... (continue reading...)