F1: What Happened in the First Three Sprint Weekends of the 2025 Season?

Formula 1 rides into Austin for Sunday's United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, site of round 18 of the 2025 world championship. With Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris separated by 22 points going into this weekend, all eyes will be on the McLaren pairing after a fractious Singapore GP mired by opening-lap contact. Max Verstappen remains in touch in the title race and currently lies 63 points behind the Australian afte... (continue reading...)