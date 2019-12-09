Study finds that aÂ small rise in employment means a big rise inÂ flu cases Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

A 2019 study finds that a 1Â percentage point increase in the employment rate correlatesÂ with a 16% increase in flu-related doctor visits.Â 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this