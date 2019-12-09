10 things you need to know before the opening bell Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Here is what you need to know.



1. *US banks and hedge funds may have fueled the shock surge in money market rates, report finds.** *The unwillingness of the top four US banks to lend cash, combined with a burst of demand from hedge funds for secured funding, could explain a recent spike in US money market rates, the Bank... Here is what you need to know.1. *US banks and hedge funds may have fueled the shock surge in money market rates, report finds.** *The unwillingness of the top four US banks to lend cash, combined with a burst of demand from hedge funds for secured funding, could explain a recent spike in US money market rates, the Bank 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bemma 🔱 RT @GarciKassandra: some of y’all really need to get the facts straight before y’all start speaking about things you know NOTHING of 💀 3 minutes ago oksana’s whore like i love my friends, and i love being there for them but when it’s consistently them venting about whatever nega… https://t.co/cBuAeGqjft 7 minutes ago ITSolutions|Currie What are the things you need to know BEFORE signing up with a managed services provider (MSP)? Download whitepaper… https://t.co/tNtA5Czxp1 8 minutes ago 🕎✡️🇭🇹ג'ונתן🇭🇹✡️🕎 @SeraphimAscent Also one more thing just because he's not hearing you doesn't mean he's not watching you and he kno… https://t.co/kgLU3lp6wr 10 minutes ago Zhanna RT @MrLeonardKim: Want to build a personal brand but don't know where to start? You need to get these fundamentals down first. https://t.co… 17 minutes ago Kassy💫💓 some of y’all really need to get the facts straight before y’all start speaking about things you know NOTHING of 💀 53 minutes ago Marvic @RizSyed7 @SerenaJB3 @GerardBattenUK Answer me this question. How much water is required to form a puddle and how… https://t.co/6FP6vAdYiT 55 minutes ago Eulàlia Pascual RT @DanHubbard8: Whenever I see photos of beautiful Tortosa, I think that these were among the last things my grandfather saw before dying.… 1 hour ago