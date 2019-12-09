The week in bankruptcies: ABK Petroleum Corp..

Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Philadelphia area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended November 29, 2019. Year to date through November 29, 2019, the court recorded 117 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -6 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business… 👓 View full article

