Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U.S. mortgage rates hold firm for third straight week

bizjournals Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
U.S. mortgage rates are again holding steady for a third week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.68% for the week ending Dec. 5 — unchanged from last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.75%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “This week the economy sent mixed signals, leaving mortgage rates unchanged,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Survey data for manufacturing and service industries varied…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.