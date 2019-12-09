U.S. mortgage rates hold firm for third straight week

Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

U.S. mortgage rates are again holding steady for a third week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.68% for the week ending Dec. 5 — unchanged from last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.75%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "This week the economy sent mixed signals, leaving mortgage rates unchanged," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "Survey data for manufacturing and service industries varied…


