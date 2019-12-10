Global  

French businesses count the cost of ongoing strikes

France 24 Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
As the national strike in France enters its sixth day, business owners are counting the cost of the disruption. The shutdown of the rail network has delayed deliveries, while retailers and restaurants have seen sales suffer. Also today, we look at the latest moves in Washington to ratify the US-Canada-Mexico trade deal.
