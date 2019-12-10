Two senior executives leaving Cisco, the latest in a slew of changes at the top
Tuesday, 10 December 2019 () Two senior vice presidents are leaving Cisco Systems, the latest in a slew of executive changes at the San Jose networking giant. Frank Palumbo has left his post as SVP of global data center sales to join Pensando Systems, the San Jose cloud startup founded by five Cisco veterans and backed with millions of dollars by then-Cisco CEO John Chambers. Palumbo, who spent 27 years at Cisco, is starting as Pensando’s chief revenue officer this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. Guillermo Diaz…