Two senior vice presidents are leaving Cisco Systems, the latest in a slew of executive changes at the San Jose networking giant. Frank Palumbo has left his post as SVP of global data center sales to join Pensando Systems, the San Jose cloud startup founded by five Cisco veterans and backed with millions of dollars by then-Cisco CEO John Chambers. Palumbo, who spent 27 years at Cisco, is starting as Pensando’s chief revenue officer this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. Guillermo Diaz…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Carla Marinucci RT @SFBusinessTimes: Two senior executives leaving Cisco, the latest in a slew of changes at the top. https://t.co/JVmC4q5PCh 5 days ago San Francisco Business Times Two senior executives leaving Cisco, the latest in a slew of changes at the top. https://t.co/JVmC4q5PCh 5 days ago Business Journals Cisco's senior vice presidents of global data center sales and customer transformation are leaving the networking g… https://t.co/Y6KR7GHNKq 5 days ago Magnolia Gallery Two senior executives leaving Cisco, the latest in a slew of changes at the top https://t.co/KIRcbibCmk via @YahooFinance 5 days ago #FreeKanyaCekeshe Twitter https://t.co/TuBHeE4Tg8 5 days ago Silicon Valley Business Journal Cisco's senior vice presidents of global data center sales and customer transformation are leaving the networking g… https://t.co/LcpHWpIB0R 6 days ago Secure Networkers Cisco changing of the guard signals reorganization at the top. https://t.co/jrkmjjy7hU 6 days ago Silicon Valley Business Journal Cisco's senior vice presidents of global data center sales and customer transformation are leaving the networking g… https://t.co/msGXaKrD47 6 days ago