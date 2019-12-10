Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ford Recalls 262K Heavy Duty Trucks For Electric Tailgate Issue

RTTNews Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Ford Motor Co. is recalling around 262 thousand F-Series heavy-duty pickups in the U.S. and Canada citing problem with the electric tailgates that may open unintentionally. The recall involves F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. Of these, 231,664 vehicles are in the U.S., while 29,953 are in Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly

Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly 00:21

 Ford is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly. Story: https://wfts.tv/2sZMXH7

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.