Ford Recalls 262K Heavy Duty Trucks For Electric Tailgate Issue

Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Ford Motor Co. is recalling around 262 thousand F-Series heavy-duty pickups in the U.S. and Canada citing problem with the electric tailgates that may open unintentionally. The recall involves F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. Of these, 231,664 vehicles are in the U.S., while 29,953 are in Canada.


