Judge rules for ExxonMobil in New York lawsuit claiming company downplayed the impact of future climate regulations

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Judge rules for ExxonMobil in New York lawsuit claiming company downplayed the impact of future climate regulations.
 New York members of the Extinction Rebellion group staged a climate justice-themed disco dance party and flash mob in Union Square on Saturday (December 7).

