Arup taps former city environmental chief as Boston office lead

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Global engineering and design firm Arup has tapped company principal and Americas Cities Leader Brian Swett as Boston office leader. Swett, a nationally recognized expert on climate change and sustainable development, has recently led Arup’s work with Boston University, the Boston Green Ribbon Commission and the city’s Carbon Free Boston strategy. Prior to joining Arup in 2015, Swett was chief of environment, energy and open space for the city of Boston. He co-chairs the Greater Boston Chamber…
