Honolulu No. 1 in US for single family home values, report says

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Honolulu has the most highly valued single-family homes in the country, according to a new report by ApartmentGuide.com, a website owned by Texas-based real estate software firm RealPage. Urban Honolulu saw the largest increase in values in recent months and, between 2018 and 2019, the average value of of each home built in Honolulu rose by 69%, reaching $396,800, according to the report. Nationwide, the estimated value per new single-family construction decreased 7.9% during the same time period. The…
