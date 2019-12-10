Global  

Commercial condo developer XSpace wants to raise millions in 2020 for Texas expansion

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
The commercial condos can be used by the wealthy and small business owners to store things such as cars, wine and files. Click through to learn more about the ambitious expansion plans of XSpace, run by a pair of Australians who have built more than a dozen of these projects in their native country.
