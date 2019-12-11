Long-delayed Maui housing project gets the green light Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

A long-planned 800-unit mixed-use housing project in West Maui got the go-ahead last week after more than 10 years of delays after developer Maui Oceanview LP agreed to increase the number of affordable rentals and for-sale homes following a community outreach effort. The Hawaii Land Use Commission, in a unanimous vote, approved amendments for the developer of the Pulelehua project near Kapalua Airport at a hearing on Thursday. The Pulelehua project will include 400 rental and for-sale homes, an… 👓 View full article

