Ford issues recalls affecting trucks, SUVs

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 () Ford Motor Co. is issuing two safety recalls in North America. The first is for select 2017-19 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty vehicles which can experience unintended tailgate opening. In affected vehicles, equipped with an electric tailgate latch-release switch mounted in the tailgate handle, water entering the electrical wiring system may cause a short circuit. This can result in unintended switch activation and release of the tailgate latches. This condition may result in the loss of…
Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would recall 547,538 of its Ford Super Duty pickup trucks. Reuters reports that the recall is related to an increased risk of a post-crash interior fire. According to a statement, in affected vehicles, a front seat belt pretensioner could generate parks and possibly...
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
Ford said it was spending US$1.45bn on two southeast Michigan factories and adding 3,000 new jobs to build trucks and SUVs and expand into electric and... Just-Auto Also reported by •RTTNews •bizjournals
