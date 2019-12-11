Ford issues recalls affecting trucks, SUVs

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Ford Motor Co. is issuing two safety recalls in North America. The first is for select 2017-19 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty vehicles which can experience unintended tailgate opening. In affected vehicles, equipped with an electric tailgate latch-release switch mounted in the tailgate handle, water entering the electrical wiring system may cause a short circuit. This can result in unintended switch activation and release of the tailgate latches. This condition may result in the loss of…


