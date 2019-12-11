Global  

Ford issues recalls affecting trucks, SUVs

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 December 2019
Ford Motor Co. is issuing two safety recalls in North America. The first is for select 2017-19 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty vehicles which can experience unintended tailgate opening. In affected vehicles, equipped with an electric tailgate latch-release switch mounted in the tailgate handle, water entering the electrical wiring system may cause a short circuit. This can result in unintended switch activation and release of the tailgate latches. This condition may result in the loss of…
 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would recall 547,538 of its Ford Super Duty pickup trucks. Reuters reports that the recall is related to an increased risk of a post-crash interior fire. According to a statement, in affected vehicles, a front seat belt pretensioner could generate parks and possibly...

