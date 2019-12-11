Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky launch initiative against NDAs

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Three former Fox News hosts want to wipe out non-disclosure agreements in the workplace. Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky have formed Lift Our Voices, an organization which will try to persuade companies and political leaders to stop using the secret agreements that they say indirectly harbor employees who repeatedly are accused of sexual harassment and discrimination. "If companies want to be on the right side of history, they will be on our team," Carlson told The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday.


