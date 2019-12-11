Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky launch initiative against NDAs

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Three former Fox News hosts want to wipe out non-disclosure agreements in the workplace. Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky have formed Lift Our Voices, an organization which will try to persuade companies and political leaders to stop using the secret agreements that they say indirectly harbor employees who repeatedly are accused of sexual harassment and discrimination. "If companies want to be on the right side of history, they will be on our team," Carlson told The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.