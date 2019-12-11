Global  

GM's former president is now running the self-driving-car company Cruise. He says it's time to move past the automobile. (GM)

Wednesday, 11 December 2019
GM's former president is now running the self-driving-car company Cruise. He says it's time to move past the automobile. (GM)· Former GM President Dan Ammann, now CEO of the self-driving-car company Cruise, wrote an extraordinary Medium post in which he argued that it's time to move past the automobile.
· Ammann wrote that Cruise offers the best alternative: All-electric, driverless, and available whenever customers require mobility.
· Cruise was...
