Southwest Airlines adding flights to Charleston, Panama City

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Southwest Airlines is adding a new route to Charleston, S.C., and a pair of other summertime destinations. The discount carrier announced Wednesday that, effective June 7, it will begin flying seasonal routes from Atlanta to Charleston, Panama City, Fla., and Norfolk, Va. With these new additions, the carrier will operate 135 weekday departures during the summer, the most weekday flights ever offered by Southwest from Atlanta. Southwest also announced other new routes including flights from Baltimore/Washington…
