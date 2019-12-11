UOB loan programme targets Lazada vendors Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

UOB (Thai) launched a new loan programme on Wednesday targeting online retailers on Lazada's e-marketplace as part of its strategic move to cash in on Thailand's burgeoning e-commerce market. 👓 View full article

