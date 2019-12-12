Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cathay Pacific fills in for Air New Zealand on Hong Kong route to cover Dreamliner issues

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Cathay Pacific fills in for Air New Zealand on Hong Kong route to cover Dreamliner issuesCathay Pacific will take over Air New Zealand flights on the Hong Kong-Auckland route over much of summer to allow more flexibility for the Kiwi carrier as it deals with Dreamliner engine problems. Cathay Pacific will introduce...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Air New Zealand is serving up coffee in the best way possible

Air New Zealand is serving up coffee in the best way possible 01:17

 Air New Zealand is taking its eco-game up a notch by serving edible coffee cups on its flights. Coffee anyone?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brendanqf789

Brendan Marshallsay RT @JournoDannyAero: Air New Zealand joint venture partner Cathay Pacific fills in for NZ carrier on Hong Kong route to cover Dreamliner is… 4 days ago

EINAirbusNews

EIN Airbus News Cathay Pacific fills in for Air New Zealand on Hong Kong route to cover Dreamliner issues https://t.co/z9SxrCvPaq 4 days ago

JournoDannyAero

G-DLEE Air New Zealand joint venture partner Cathay Pacific fills in for NZ carrier on Hong Kong route to cover Dreamliner… https://t.co/f19HgiQ0K8 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.