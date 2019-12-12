The high-interest account you’ve never heard of

Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The average interest rate for traditional savings accounts today hovers around 0.09% — but consumers can earn 10 to 20 times more interest on their money by giving high-yield options a shot.



While banking customers have likely heard of high-yield online savings accounts, less familiar is a relatively new product that has come into its own only this year: the cash management account.



WHAT IS A CASH MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT?



A cash management account, sometimes called simply a cash account, is a hybrid product that combines features similar to those of checking and savings accounts. CMAs typically offer high interest rates — quite a bit higher than those at brick-and-mortar banks — and online-only customer service.



There’s an important distinction between cash management accounts and more traditional high-yield savings accounts: CMAs aren’t offered by banks, but by nonbank financial service providers, like brokerages or investment firms. These providers partner with banks behind the scenes to sweep customer funds into bank accounts, thereby providing FDIC insurance for customers’ cash.



Offering a CMA lets brokerage firms create more “stickiness” with their customers, said Ron Guay, a financial adviser in Sunnyvale, California.



“The longer-term play is to leverage the relationship and upsell the customer to move these funds into brokerage accounts, which these firms charge a management fee on,” Guay said via email.



But even without signing up for a brokerage account, customers can take advantage of a CMA. Here’s what to know.



BENEFITS OF CASH MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS



STRONG INTEREST RATES FOR SHORT- TO MEDIUM-TERM SAVINGS. While retirement savings are better stored away in an investment account, money for an emergency fund or short-term savings goals is...


