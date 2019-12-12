Global  

Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax will raise $1 trillion less than expected and slow the economy, study finds

Business Insider Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax will raise $1 trillion less than expected and slow the economy, study finds· *Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax would set back US economic growth by 0.9% in 2050, according to a new study released Thursday, possibly undercutting the signature plan helping to power her progressive campaign for the White House.*
· *The analysis from the Penn Wharton Budget Model — a nonpartisan research...
News video: Warren's Wealth Tax Would Slow The Economy

Warren's Wealth Tax Would Slow The Economy 00:32

 Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax would set back US economic growth by 0.9% in 2050. That's according to a new study by Penn Wharton Budget school released Thursday. According to Business Insider, this severely undercuts Warren's signature plan. The new could damage Warren's campaign to be...

