The week in bankruptcies: Real estate group, trucking company file for Chapter 11

bizjournals Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Raleigh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 6, 2019. Year to date through December 6, 2019, the court recorded 82 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -5 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to…
