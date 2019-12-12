The week in bankruptcies: Real estate group, trucking company file for Chapter 11 Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Raleigh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 6, 2019. Year to date through December 6, 2019, the court recorded 82 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -5 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to… 👓 View full article

