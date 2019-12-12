Global  

Lawsuit targets Florida marijuana firm over text messages

bizjournals Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
In a federal lawsuit seeking millions of dollars in damages, a Tennessee man is accusing Florida’s largest medical marijuana operator of illegally sending text messages to his cell phone. The lawsuit alleges that Quincy-based Trulieve Inc. violated federal communications laws by sending unsolicited text messages to Mats Jaslow that advertised special deals on marijuana products in October and November. The lawsuit does not say whether Jaslow is a patient in Florida or how Trulieve, one of the…
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: South Florida Man Facing Federal Charges Involving Threatening Messages

South Florida Man Facing Federal Charges Involving Threatening Messages 02:30

 A South Florida man is facing federal charges after being accused of sending threatening messages online.

