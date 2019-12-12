Port of Galveston, Royal Caribbean will officially ink deal for 3rd cruise terminal

Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The Port of Galveston and Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) are officially moving forward with their deal to build a third cruise terminal in Galveston. The Board of Trustees of the Galveston Wharves approved the long-term agreement with Royal Caribbean at a Dec. 11 meeting, and a signing ceremony will be held the evening of Dec. 12, according to a media alert. The board and Royal Caribbean entered into a memorandum of understanding regarding a new cruise terminal in December… 👓 View full article

