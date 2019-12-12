Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Port of Galveston, Royal Caribbean will officially ink deal for 3rd cruise terminal

bizjournals Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
The Port of Galveston and Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) are officially moving forward with their deal to build a third cruise terminal in Galveston. The Board of Trustees of the Galveston Wharves approved the long-term agreement with Royal Caribbean at a Dec. 11 meeting, and a signing ceremony will be held the evening of Dec. 12, according to a media alert. The board and Royal Caribbean entered into a memorandum of understanding regarding a new cruise terminal in December…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Lawsuit Filed Against Royal Caribbean

Lawsuit Filed Against Royal Caribbean 00:33

 The family of a toddler who fell to her death during a Royal Caribbean cruise has filed a lawsuit against the Doral-based company.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RCHDreamTravel

Robert Hickman - Cruise Planners Great News Texas! In November 2021, Allure of the Seas will sail 7-night Caribbean itineraries from a new state-of-… https://t.co/6mbsey64gQ 5 hours ago

LowSulfurBunker

Low Sulfur Bunker Global Information Centre RT @theshipsagent: Royal Caribbean Cruises To Develop New State-Of-The-Art Terminal At Port Of Galveston(https://t.co/ande3JoYRY) #maritime… 1 day ago

theshipsagent

William Davis Royal Caribbean Cruises To Develop New State-Of-The-Art Terminal At Port Of Galveston(https://t.co/ande3JoYRY)… https://t.co/F0W0jpl3Q0 1 day ago

travelprnewscom

TravelPRNews.com RT @travelprnewscom: @PortofGalveston and @RoyalCaribPR #partner for a new $100 million #cruise_terminal https://t.co/aAyxmG2vkX #travel h… 1 day ago

travelprnewscom

TravelPRNews.com @PortofGalveston and @RoyalCaribPR #partner for a new $100 million #cruise_terminal https://t.co/aAyxmG2vkX #travel https://t.co/i3gm9LKvS5 1 day ago

DrewCampbell420

Drew Campbell RT @Glenn_Hegar: Great news for the Port of Galveston, with an agreement for a new terminal for cruise ships: https://t.co/xgCDxEOBn8 2 days ago

Glenn_Hegar

Glenn Hegar Great news for the Port of Galveston, with an agreement for a new terminal for cruise ships: https://t.co/xgCDxEOBn8 2 days ago

maritimepenKE

awadh ally Royal Caribbean, Galveston Port Ink Contact for New USD 100 Mn Cruise Terminal: Royal Caribbean Cruises signs a lon… https://t.co/UlxNmgs6gm 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.