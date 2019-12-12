Global  

Dream Home: Explore the stunning rustic features of a $1.4M Flint Hills National home

bizjournals Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
How could you ever imagine wanting to leave our latest Dream Home? With an absolutely massive gourmet kitchen, a covered backyard deck overlooking a resort-style pool, a dog-washing station and a steam shower, sauna and a place to warm your towels after a workout in the downstairs exercise room — it checks all the boxes of luxury living with a rustic feel. The home is on the market for just shy of $1.4 million. It's listed by Cindy Carnahan of ReeceNichols of South Central Kansas. Located on…
