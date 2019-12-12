Global  

Milwaukee Bucks president among new investors in Boston footwear company

bizjournals Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin is investing in Boston-based ISlide, which makes customized slide sandals, the company said. Launched in 2013 by a former head of Reebok Basketball, Justin Kittredge, ISlide makes custom slide sandals for athletes and celebrities, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Rob Gronkowski, Ice Cube, Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Bieber. The company recently entered into a two-year licensing deal with the National Hockey League to manufacture and distribute…
