House Democrats pass broad prescription-drug price bill as election marker

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
House Democrats passed Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sweeping legislation Thursday to lower the cost of prescription drugs on a largely party line vote. The measure will almost certainly not become law but moves the Democrats a step closer to a longtime goal to negotiate drug prices in Medicare and also helps address voters’ concerns over rising […]
