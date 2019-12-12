House Democrats pass broad prescription-drug price bill as election marker Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

House Democrats passed Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sweeping legislation Thursday to lower the cost of prescription drugs on a largely party line vote. The measure will almost certainly not become law but moves the Democrats a step closer to a longtime goal to negotiate drug prices in Medicare and also helps address voters’ concerns over rising […] 👓 View full article

