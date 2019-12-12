Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

American Airlines just cancelled Boeing 737 Max flights until April, as Boeing's timeline for the jet's return is thrown into further doubt (AAL, BA)

Business Insider Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
American Airlines just cancelled Boeing 737 Max flights until April, as Boeing's timeline for the jet's return is thrown into further doubt (AAL, BA)· American Airlines announced on Thursday it's cancelling Boeing 737 Max flights until April 7, 2020.
· Although Boeing has suggested that the plane would be cleared to fly before the end of 2019, the FAA confirmed that it would not happen until 2020.
· American is the first to cancel flights into April.
· *Sign up for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: American Airlines Extends 737 Max Cancellations Into April

American Airlines Extends 737 Max Cancellations Into April 01:15

 The airline now says its Boeing 737 Max cancellations will extend through at least April 6.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

claimcompanies

ClaimCompanies.com RT @forever_sian: I’m just trying to get home And American Airlines has cancelled my flight TWICE. I’ve been in this airport for almost 24… 14 hours ago

forever_sian

Sian I’m just trying to get home And American Airlines has cancelled my flight TWICE. I’ve been in this airport for almost 24 hours.... wtf 14 hours ago

lillailai

Homedawg⎊ RT @jessetrowe: Cackling at the fact that @AmericanAir just cancelled my flight as I was boarding. If you want a laugh, be a joke like me a… 17 hours ago

jessetrowe

Jesse Rowe Cackling at the fact that @AmericanAir just cancelled my flight as I was boarding. If you want a laugh, be a joke l… https://t.co/zjHsygzvaK 18 hours ago

dschmidt004

David @AmericanAir just got robbed by American airlines. Cancelled my entire round trip to Japan and back because I misse… https://t.co/iq8snmAAkc 2 days ago

claimcompanies

ClaimCompanies.com RT @realEricShaffer: American Airlines just cancelled my fucking flight. Twice in a row. Fuck American Airlines. 3 days ago

realEricShaffer

Eric Shaffer American Airlines just cancelled my fucking flight. Twice in a row. Fuck American Airlines. 3 days ago

ChazzScot

Charles Colbert American Airlines just cancelled Boeing 737 Max flights until April, as Boeing's timeline for the jet's return is t… https://t.co/WoTKrX7Y8m 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.