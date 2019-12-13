Global  

Japan government to set assumed long-term rate for budget at record low - sources

Reuters India Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Japan's government is finalising plans to set the assumed long-term interest rate for compiling next fiscal year's budget at 1.1%, government sources said.
