Prince Pipes' IPO to raise Rs 500 crore, IPO opens on Dec 18

Sify Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd on Friday announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 500 crore, comprising a Rs 250 crore fresh issue and an equal amount of offer for sale.
