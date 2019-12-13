Prince Pipes' IPO to raise Rs 500 crore, IPO opens on Dec 18

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd on Friday announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 500 crore, comprising a Rs 250 crore fresh issue and an equal amount of offer for sale.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ankur Nigam RT @BloombergQuint: Prince Pipes & Fittings plans to raise Rs 500 crore by selling 2.81 crore equity shares. Read more about the IPO here… 15 hours ago ArrowMoney https://t.co/74GYtPzAWG Prince Pipes & Fittings plans to raise Rs 500 crore by selling 2.81 crore equity shares.… https://t.co/eKYf5ZMPOG 17 hours ago 🇮🇳 MIHIR 🇮🇳 Prince Pipes & Fittings plans to raise Rs 500 crore by selling 2.81 crore equity shares. https://t.co/p4N8ndKqRu 18 hours ago BloombergQuint Prince Pipes & Fittings plans to raise Rs 500 crore by selling 2.81 crore equity shares. Read more about the IPO… https://t.co/CUCjUHKwpI 18 hours ago Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd IPO Update - Prince Pipes and Fittings will launch its initial public offering on December 18 where it expects to r… https://t.co/2jvvxop0AM 2 days ago IPO Sniffer Prince Pipes and Fittings plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via #IPO https://t.co/sJuXiqBQJN https://t.co/YnsCM0KPw3 4 days ago RealtyNXT #NewsUpdate | Prince Pipes expects to raise Rs 500 crore from its IPO @Prince_Pipes #IPO #PrincePipes #NSE #BSE… https://t.co/OKfIYqsh6t 4 days ago VIPortal INC Prince Pipes and Fittings plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via IPO https://t.co/yRwGBwjLCK https://t.co/dlHcb2nltC 4 days ago