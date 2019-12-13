Samsung Elec exec receives jail term over union-busting: media Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Samsung Electronics vice-president Kang Kyung-hoon received a 16-month jail term on Friday on charges of union-busting activities, South Korean media reported on Friday. 👓 View full article

