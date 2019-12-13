Global  

Top of the List: Largest Central Ohio MBA programs

bizjournals Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Thinking of bolstering your resume with an MBA? Check out these Central Ohio programs. Earning an MBA can enhance skills, add to earning potential and open the door to networking and professional opportunities. Local schools offer a range of programs and specialties, including online and flexible programs designed for working adults. You can see Central Ohio's five largest MBA programs, ranked by fall 2019 enrollment, in the attached gallery. Subscribers can access the online list, which includes…
