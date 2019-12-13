Wall St. rises as China, U.S. agree on context of trade deal
Friday, 13 December 2019 () U.S. stocks hit fresh record levels on Friday after China said first phase trade talks with the United States have achieved major progress and that Beijing would cancel tariffs scheduled to take effect on Sunday.
Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Thursday following news that the United States had reached a "deal in principle" with China to resolve a trade war that has rattled markets for nearly two years. Yahaira Jacquez reports.