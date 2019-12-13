Global  

Forbes names world's most influential women

bizjournals Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
German chancellor Angela Merkel topped Forbes' ranking of the most influential female leaders from across the globe for 2019. Coming in second is Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and General Motors CEO Mary Barra. Rounding out the top 10 is philanthropist Melinda Gates, heiress Abigail Johnson, Santander Group Chair Ana Patricia Botin, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and Lockheed CEO Marillyn…
