Triad home care business sells remaining services to Kentucky company

bizjournals Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Days after announcing it was selling off its home medical equipment arm, High Point-based Advanced Home Care today revealed it has sold its remaining services as well.  The nonprofit home health agency –– a joint venture between 12 health systems including Cone Health and Novant Health –– will hand over its home health, specialty pharmacy and infusion services to Kentucky-based BrightSpring Health Services. BrightSpring is the parent company for a variety of brands that provide pharmacy,…
