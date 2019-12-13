Triad home care business sells remaining services to Kentucky company
Friday, 13 December 2019 () Days after announcing it was selling off its home medical equipment arm, High Point-based Advanced Home Care today revealed it has sold its remaining services as well. The nonprofit home health agency –– a joint venture between 12 health systems including Cone Health and Novant Health –– will hand over its home health, specialty pharmacy and infusion services to Kentucky-based BrightSpring Health Services. BrightSpring is the parent company for a variety of brands that provide pharmacy,…
Cold temperatures and icy surfaces make winter a particularly dangerous time, especially for seniors. So how can we offer a little extra care to the seniors in our life this season? Ruth Busalacchi is back from SYNGERGY HomeCare with great ideas that can go a long way in helping seniors this winter....
