Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nokia 2.3 to launch in India soon

Hindu Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Nokia 2.3 made its debut earlier this week in Cairo, Egypt. Now, the budget Nokia smartphone will be making its way to India soon. The company has be
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hari53397970

Hari_599 Nokia 2.3 was officially unveiled by HMD Global in Cairo last week. And now, if teasers on Nokia Mobile India offic… https://t.co/j7r5oP5yNm 16 hours ago

Hari53397970

Hari_599 Nokia 2.3 was officially unveiled by HMD Global in Cairo last week. And now, if teasers on Nokia Mobile India offic… https://t.co/QJ8H4IYr8R 17 hours ago

Hari53397970

Hari_599 Nokia 2.3 was officially unveiled by HMD Global in Cairo last week. And now, if teasers on Nokia Mobile India offic… https://t.co/aMbxMj30LV 2 days ago

Hari53397970

Hari_599 Nokia 2.3 was officially unveiled by HMD Global in Cairo last week. And now, if teasers on Nokia Mobile India offic… https://t.co/TI2IIRFsHQ 2 days ago

Param_Sidhu77

Paramdeep Singh RT @TheUnbiasedBlog: Nokia 2.3 Teased Ahead of India Launch: HMD Global is gearing up to launch a new Nokia budget smartphone in India soon… 2 days ago

UPH_2016

UPHINDIA Nokia 2.3 India launch teased, budget Android One phone with 2-day battery life coming soon https://t.co/9Ew0zlJ6TG https://t.co/6UPX8Ahesj 2 days ago

shravyamishka

shravyamishka RT @Gadgets360: Nokia 2.3 is set to launch in India ‘soon’ https://t.co/epOOEK5DGo 2 days ago

Shahpratikd

PS RT @Gadgets360: Nokia 2.3 is expected to launch in India soon. We tried the phone for some time and here's what we think about it so far: h… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.